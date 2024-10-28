News & Insights

Harvest Technology Group Announces New Securities Quotation

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,904,762 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX as of October 25, 2024. This move is part of a capital raising effort facilitated by Alto Capital. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s market dynamics.

