Harvest Technology Director Increases Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 06:49 pm EST

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Harvest Technology Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Ilario Faenza acquiring an additional 234,080 ordinary fully paid securities through an on-market purchase, increasing his total holdings to 1,400,000 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by Faenza, suggesting confidence in the company’s future performance, which may intrigue investors monitoring insider activities.

