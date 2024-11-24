Harvest Technology Director Acquires Significant Shares

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ilario Faenza, who acquired 1,075,952 ordinary fully paid shares in the company through an on-market purchase. This acquisition, valued at $23,626.83, marks Faenza’s first holding in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.