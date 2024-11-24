Harvest Technology Director Acquires Significant Shares

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. (AU:HTG) has released an update.
Harvest Technology Group Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Ilario Faenza, who acquired 1,075,952 ordinary fully paid shares in the company through an on-market purchase. This acquisition, valued at $23,626.83, marks Faenza’s first holding in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
