Harvest Lane Takes Major Stake in SelfWealth Ltd

November 18, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

SelfWealth Ltd. (AU:SWF) has released an update.

Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial shareholder in SelfWealth Ltd, holding 12,097,610 ordinary shares which represent a 5.24% voting power in the company. The shares were acquired through various transactions, reflecting Harvest Lane’s strategic investment in SelfWealth. This move indicates a significant financial stake and potential influence in the company’s future decisions.

