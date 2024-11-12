News & Insights

Harvest Lane Boosts Stake in Quickstep Holdings

November 12, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Quickstep Holdings Limited (AU:QHL) has released an update.

Harvest Lane Asset Management has become a substantial holder in Quickstep Holdings Limited, acquiring a significant number of ordinary shares. This move demonstrates confidence in Quickstep’s potential and could impact its stock value positively. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it signals potential future growth for Quickstep.

