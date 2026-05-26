Harvest Investment Services Dumps 356,000 Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Shares Worth $5.7 Million

Key Points

Sold 356,114 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies; estimated trade size of $5.67 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $5.78 million, reflecting both share sale and stock price movement

Post-trade, no shares remain; position value at zero

The position previously represented 1.1% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

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What happened

In its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Harvest Investment Services, LLC reported selling its entire stake of 356,114 shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was ~$5.67 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position dropped by $5.78 million, a figure that accounts for both trading and price movement.

What else to know

This was a complete exit; Adaptive Biotechnologies now represents 0% of Harvest's 13F reportable assets

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: LMBS: $44.61 million (8.16% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $17.79 million (3.25% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SLV: $13.42 million (2.45% of AUM) NASDAQ: SSRM: $10.49 million (1.92% of AUM) NASDAQ: PLTR: $8.93 million (1.63% of AUM)

As of May 26, 2026, Adaptive Biotechnologies shares were priced at $114.09, up 57.78% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 28.3 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of May 26, 2026) $14.09 Market capitalization $2.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $295.41 million Net income (TTM) ($49.64 million)

Company snapshot

Offers immunosequencing platforms (immunoSEQ), clinical diagnostics (clonoSEQ, T-Detect), and research tools for immune system profiling, with revenue primarily generated from product sales and service contracts.

Operates a commercial-stage business model focused on recurring revenue from diagnostic testing, research collaborations, and strategic partnerships in the biotechnology sector.

Serves life sciences researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers targeting oncology, autoimmune, and infectious disease markets.

Adaptive Biotechnologies leverages proprietary immune medicine technology to enable advanced diagnostics and monitoring of immune-driven diseases. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its platform applications and forging key partnerships with industry leaders such as Genentech and Microsoft. A differentiated focus on immunosequencing and minimal residual disease detection positions Adaptive as a competitive player in the biotechnology and diagnostics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Harvest Investment Services has grown the size of its portfolio from less than $100 million at the end of 2022 to more than $500 million at the end of this March. While the portfolio’s performance makes Harvest look like a good money manager to follow, it’s probably not a great idea to read too much into its recent sale of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The diagnostics company was one of 48 positions that the firm closed out completely during the first quarter.

Harvest could end up regretting its recent sale of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. First-quarter sales of the company’s cancer tests that confirm minimal residual disease (MRD) status shot up by 53% year over year.

Providing MRD testing services to drug developers is a small part of Adaptive Biotechnologies business right now, but it could become a significant growth driver down the road. In the first quarter, the company received its first U.S. big milestone payment for helping a clinical trial reach its primary endpoint.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.