Harvest Health & Recreation Sells North Dakota Dispensaries

Cannabis consumers aiming to buy goods from a Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC: HRVSF) dispensary in North Dakota are now out of luck. The company announced Monday that it has completed the sale of its two retail stores there, to what it described as a "local operator," without providing more details.

The price of the dispensaries, one of which is in the capital, Bismarck, and the other in the City of Williston, was not disclosed. Harvest Health only described it as "immaterial." The divestment leaves the company with no assets in the state.

Image source: Getty Images.

Harvest Health quoted its CEO Steve White as saying: "We are pleased to have completed this divestiture as part of our strategic plan. We will continue to allocate resources to growth opportunities in our core markets."

The company is headquartered and has most of its retail locations in one of those markets, Arizona, where it operates 15 dispensaries. This is a particularly opportune location just now, as Arizona is one of five states that legalized some form of marijuana consumption and sale last Election Day.

In Arizona's case, it sanctioned recreational marijuana after previously legalizing the drug for medicinal use.

Since Harvest Health is receiving an "immaterial" price for the North Dakota assets, it's reasonable to assume that the resources it devoted to those dispensaries are similarly modest. Still, it's encouraging to see the company put its money where its mouth is regarding concentration in promising markets (in North Dakota, recreational marijuana is still illegal).

Shareholders might have been hoping for a bit more dosh from the sale, though. On Monday, Harvest Health shares closed 6% lower, against only a 0.8% dip for the S&P 500 index.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.