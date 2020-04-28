Harvest Health & Recreation Sells California Dispensaries to High Times Parent

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC: HRVSF) is divesting its relatively sizable portfolio of California dispensaries, and the buyer is a familiar name in the cannabis world.

Harvest and Hightimes Holding -- the parent company of storied marijuana magazine High Times -- announced in separate press releases that the latter will purchase "certain equity and assets with respect to 13 planned and operational California dispensaries," from Harvest. Hightimes Holding will pay up to $5 million in cash, $7.5 million in a one-year promissory note with a 10% interest rate, and $67.5 million in its series A preferred stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

In its press release, Harvest said that it will keep certain dispensaries, as well as licenses for potential retail locations in the state. It did not provide further details.

"This planned divestment of select retail assets in California allows Harvest to focus on optimizing operations and expanding assets in core markets such as Arizona, Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania while retaining a smaller retail presence in California," the cannabis company wrote. Harvest pledged to continue evaluating the worth of keeping its retail assets, and to consider further streamlining its operations.

Hightimes Holding, which is not publicly traded, will rebrand the acquired dispensaries as High Times. In its press release, the company said with clear enthusiasm that the transaction will "enable Hightimes Holdings to become one of the largest branded cannabis retailers in California overnight."

The deal is subject to certain closing conditions which were not specified, plus approval from the relevant regulatory bodies. Both parties expect the sale to close by June 30.

Investors seem happy that Harvest is slimming its retail profile. The company's stock closed more than 12% higher on Tuesday, in contrast to the slump of the wider equities market.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.