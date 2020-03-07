Harvest Health Reaches $500,000 Agreement to Open Ohio Dispensaries

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC: HRVSF) is set to open three dispensaries in Ohio, following a settlement with state regulators.

In the settlement agreement, signed by its related company, Harvest of Ohio, and the state's Board of Pharmacy, the former will make a $500,000 donation to the Ohio prescription drug reporting database. In return, Harvest of Ohio will be allowed to open the three dispensaries.

In a separate agreement reached with the Ohio Department of Commerce, another Harvest Health-affiliated company -- Harvest Grows -- will be allowed to open the growth and processing facility.

Image source: Getty Images

Last January, Harvest Health's affiliates together won provisional licenses to operate the four facilities. Soon thereafter, however, the state raised a dispute about both Harvest of Ohio's and Harvest Growth's claims on their applications that they were majority-owned by a person belonging to an "economically disadvantaged group." The state then delayed the opening of the dispensaries and the growth and processing facility.

According to the terms of the settlement agreement, Harvest of Ohio will begin making its donation payments six months after receiving certificates of operation for the three dispensaries. The full $500,000 amount must be paid within one year from the initial payment. Provided the dispensaries pass routine state inspections of their premises, they are to be granted certificates of operation within two business days.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Ohio for some time; the state's legislature passed the law governing it in 2016. Recreational consumption and sale remains illegal in the state.

Harvest Health has not yet publicly commented on the settlement. The marijuana company's stock dipped by almost 1% in trading on Friday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.