News & Insights

Stocks

Harvest Gold Advances Exploration in Quebec

October 30, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Harvest Gold (TSE:HVG) has released an update.

Harvest Gold Corporation is advancing its exploration efforts in the Urban Barry region of Quebec by defining priority drill targets for its Mosseau property, with plans to start drilling in early 2025. The company is integrating historical data with new high-resolution air magnetic data to enhance target identification. Additionally, prospecting and geological mapping are underway for the Urban Barry and LaBelle properties.

For further insights into TSE:HVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.