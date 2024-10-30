Harvest Gold Advances Exploration in Quebec

Harvest Gold (TSE:HVG) has released an update.

Harvest Gold Corporation is advancing its exploration efforts in the Urban Barry region of Quebec by defining priority drill targets for its Mosseau property, with plans to start drilling in early 2025. The company is integrating historical data with new high-resolution air magnetic data to enhance target identification. Additionally, prospecting and geological mapping are underway for the Urban Barry and LaBelle properties.

For further insights into TSE:HVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.