Harvard University's Investment Manager Loads Up On 3.87M ETHA Shares

Harvard Management recently acquired 3.87 million shares of ETHA, with an estimated transaction value of $86.82 million.

The investment represented 4.18% of 13F reportable assets under management.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Harvard Management Co. Inc. established a new position in the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), acquiring 3,870,900 shares. The estimated transaction value is $86.82 million, based on the average fourth-quarter share price.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 4.18% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings post-filing: (NASDAQ:IBIT) : $265.81 million (12.8% of AUM) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : $252.87 million (12.2% of AUM) (NYSEMKT:GLD) : $248.27 million (11.9% of AUM) (NASDAQ:MSFT) : $236.82 million (11.4% of AUM) (NASDAQ:BKNG) : $180.25 million (8.7% of AUM)

As of Feb. 14, 2026, shares were priced at $15.44, down 23.90% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 35%.

Harvard Management reported 19 positions and $2.08 billion in 13F reportable assets after the quarter.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $6.17 billion Price $15.44 One-year price change -23.90%

Price and one-year change based on Feb. 14, 2026 data.

ETF snapshot

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF offers institutional and retail investors a regulated vehicle for gaining exposure to Ether (CRYPTO:ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain. With a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, the fund provides a scalable solution for those seeking to participate in the digital asset market without the technical and custodial burdens of direct Ether ownership.

What this transaction means for investors

Many people may not know that a university has an investment portfolio public like this. The stock investments are part of Harvard’s endowments, long-term investment portfolios used for institutional needs such as faculty pay, scholarships, research, and as reserves in the event of low or no tuition enrollment. Endowments are often managed by investment professionals, and Harvard Management is the school’s exclusive investment manager.

The management portfolio only holds 19 assets, but it covers a variety of sectors such as commodities, real estate, tech, and cryptocurrencies. It also holds a position in the iShares Bitcoin ETF Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), which offers exposure to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), as ETHA does with Ether.

Unfortunately, ETHA hasn’t grown as much over time as IBIT, as the Bitcoin ETF has climbed approximately 40% since its inception in January 2024, while the price of the Ether fund, which was created six months after IBIT, is down 41.32%. But if investors remain positive on the crypto market’s long-term outlook, as Harvard Management seems to be, ETHA remains a viable option for exposure.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Bitcoin, Booking Holdings, Ethereum, Microsoft, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

