BOSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Harvard University on Thursday said it has named Claudine Gay as its next president, to start on July 1.

Gay has been a Harvard dean since 2018, the Cambridge, Massachusetts school said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chris Reese)

