As Harvard & Other Schools Battle Trump Administration, Here’s the Cost of America’s Top Universities

June 10, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

The Trump administration has pulled funding from Columbia, Harvard and other top American universities in a battle over educational philosophies. As that dispute plays out in the courts, GOBankingRates decided to take a look at how much it costs to attend America’s top universities.

These institutions are not only some of the toughest universities to get accepted into — they also cost the most money. According to new research from GOBankingRates, a four-year degree from the nation’s top 30 colleges comes with an estimated six-figure price tag.

For this analysis, researchers at GOBankingRates examined U.S. News & World Report’s Best National University rankings to identify the top schools in America. From there, we calculated each university’s individual expenses, including tuition, housing, fees and miscellaneous/personal expenses, to find the total yearly costs to attend as a first-year student.

University of Southern California

Key Findings

  • The University of Southern California is the most expensive university. Estimated attendance for one year is nearly $100,000, while a four-year estimate is $394,900.
  • The four-year estimated attendance cost at the five most expensive colleges amounts to more than $385,000. With USC at No. 1, the remaining schools include Duke University (#2), Vanderbilt University (#3), Washington University in St. Louis (#4) and Brown University (#5).
  • America’s Ivy League is actually not the most expensive. Brown (#5) was the only Ivy League school to rank among the top five, followed by Cornell (#6), Dartmouth College (#8) and Yale (#10). The remaining Ivy League institutions that ranked outside the top 10 include the University of Pennsylvania (#11), Columbia (#14), Princeton (#19) and Harvard (#23).

Ranked from most to least expensive, here’s the real cost of attending the top universities in the United States.

Students walk and bike at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles California USA.

1. University of Southern California

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $98,725
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $394,900
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 27

Duke University in North Carolina

2. Duke University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $97,967
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $391,868
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 6
Vanderbilt University

3. Vanderbilt University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $97,374
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $389,496
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 18
Washington University in St Louis Missouri

4. Washington University in St. Louis

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $96,984
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $387,936
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 21
Brown University campus

5. Brown University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $96,284
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $385,136
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 13

Cornell University McGraw Tower in Ithaca New York

6. Cornell University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $96,268
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $385,072
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 11
Evanston, Illinois, USA - April 30, 2016: Weber Arch and University Hall at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

7. Northwestern University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $96,182
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $384,728
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 6
Dartmouth College New Hampshire Hanover

8. Dartmouth College

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $95,490
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $381,960
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 15
New York University in New York

9. New York University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $94,622
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $378,488
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 30

Yale University campus stock photo

10. Yale University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $94,425
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $377,700
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 5
University of Pennsylvania

11. University of Pennsylvania

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $94,278
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $377,112
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 10
California Institute of Technology Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics by Morphosis Architects

12. California Institute of Technology

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $93,912
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $375,648
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 6
Stanford, California, USA - March 17, 2019: Aerial view of Stanford University in Stanford California.

13. Stanford University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $93,805
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $375,220
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 4

New York, NY, USA - October 14, 2014: Columbia University is one of the most prestigious private colleges in the US.

14. Columbia University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $93,417
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $373,668
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 13
University of Chicago Booth School of Business

15. University of Chicago

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $93,183
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $372,732
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 11
Emory University in Atlanta Georgia

16. Emory University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $92,176
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $368,704
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 24
Houston, Texas - November 24, 2017: People preparing for taking pictures outside of James Turrell's Skyspace in Rice University, Houston, Texas.

17. Rice University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $91,562
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $366,248
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 18

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Johns Hopkins University) Baltimore, Maryland.

18. Johns Hopkins University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $91,098
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $364,392
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 6
Princeton University in New Jersey

19. Princeton University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $90,718
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $362,872
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 1
Carnegie Mellon University Randy Pausch Memorial Bridge in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

20. Carnegie Mellon University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $89,688
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $358,752
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 21
Massachusetts Institute of Technology college campus designed by Frank Gehry

21. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $89,340
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $357,360
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 2

University of Notre Dame in Indiana

22. University of Notre Dame

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $89,002
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $356,008
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 18
CAMBRIDGE, USA - APRIL 20: View of the architecture of Cambridge in Massachusetts, USA by the Harvard University with lots of student enjoying a sunbath by the Charles River on April 20, 2010.

23. Harvard University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $86,926
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $347,704
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 3
Georgetown University Healy Hall campus in Washington DC

24. Georgetown University

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $83,673
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $334,692
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 24
University of California Berkeley

25. University of California, Berkeley

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $81,658
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $326,632
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 17

The Campus of the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor is also known as

26. University of Michigan

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $79,742
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $318,968
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 21
University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville Virginia

27. University of Virginia

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $79,726
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $318,904
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 24
La Jolla, California, USA - April 3, 2017: The mirrored pathway to Geisel Library, the main library at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), reflecting the students passing by.

28. University of California, San Diego

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $78,486
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $313,944
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 29
University of California Los Angeles Royce Hall

29. University of California, Los Angeles

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $71,590
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $286,360
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 15

South Building on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

30. University of North Carolina

  • Yearly estimate of total cost to attend: $62,788
  • 4-year estimate to attend: $251,152
  • U.S. News & World Report ranking: 27

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates found the top 30 national universities from the U.S. News & World Report’s Best National University rankings. With these 30 universities isolated, GOBankingRates found the total yearly costs to attend as a first-year, out-of-state student living off campus. Tuition, housing, food, fees and miscellaneous/personal expenses were collected and totaled. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 27, 2025.

