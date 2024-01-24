Harvard hires law firm King & Spalding amid US House probe

By Mike Scarcella and David Thomas

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Harvard University has hired another law firm to help it navigate a U.S. House investigation into its response to claims of pervasive antisemitism on campus, weeks after mounting criticism helped spur the resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay.

King & Spalding will represent the school in probes by the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce over antisemitism and unrelated plagiarism allegations involving Gay, according to a person familiar with the work.

House investigators this month asked Harvard to turn over a raft of material, including documents and other items showing the university’s responses to discrimination; reports of antisemitic acts; and recruitment and retention of Jewish students.

Representatives from King & Spalding and Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday about the law firm’s work. Harvard’s move to hire Atlanta-based King & Spalding was first reported by Bloomberg.

The firm is home to several former top U.S. government officials, including Rod Rosenstein, who was Donald Trump’s deputy U.S. attorney general, and Sally Yates, who served in that role at the U.S. Justice Department during the Obama administration. FBI Director Christopher Wray is an alum of the firm.

The King & Spalding team for Harvard includes Daniel Donovan, a Washington-based partner who specializes in congressional investigations. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Donovan's law firm bio shows he is representing pharmaceutical companies facing congressional and state attorneys general drug-pricing investigations. It also said he represented Toyota before several congressional committees that investigated sudden acceleration problems in its vehicles.

Another firm, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, had reportedly helped prepare the then-presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania for Dec. 5 appearances before the House education committee over a rise in campus antisemitism tied to the Israel-Hamas war sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks.

Harvard's Gay and Penn president Liz Magill both announced their resignations in the aftermath of their testimony, which critics derided as overly legalistic and insensitive to Jewish students' concerns.

Gay, the first Black president in Harvard's 388-year history, has defended the school's handling of protests and antisemitism claims. She called it "distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor."

Her six-month tenure was also marred by allegations of plagiarism in her academic work. Gay submitted corrections to some published works, in addition to her 1997 dissertation, amid claims that she had made citation errors. She admitted to making citation errors but denied claiming credit for others' work.

Wilmer is continuing to represent Harvard as part of the House committee's investigation, according to another source with knowledge of the work.

The House probe is unfolding as schools face a growing number of lawsuits confronting how administrators have enforced anti-discrimination policies.

Six students accused Harvard in a lawsuit filed this month of letting its campus become “a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.” Harvard has defended its policies but not yet responded in court to the lawsuit.

(Note: Updates Jan. 23 story with more detail on Harvard's legal teams)

