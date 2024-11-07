Harvard Bioscience sees Q4 revenue $23M-$26M, consensus $28.5M

Given the challenging market environment, the company now expects Q4 2024 revenues of $23 to $26 million. The Company expects Q4 2024 gross margins of approximately 59% to 60% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-teens.

