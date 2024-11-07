Harvard Bioscience Reveals Q3 2024 Financial Results

Harvard Bioscience ( (HBIO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Harvard Bioscience presented to its investors.

In its latest financial report for Q3 2024, Harvard Bioscience disclosed a challenging quarter marked by lower revenues and an increased net loss compared to the previous year. Despite these setbacks, the company highlighted the successful migration to a single ERP system to enhance operational efficiencies and emphasized the growing adoption of its new product lines.

Key financial metrics showed a decline in revenues to $22.0 million from $25.4 million in the same period last year, with a consistent gross margin of 58.1%. The net loss expanded to $4.8 million, influenced by a non-cash pension settlement charge. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1.3 million from $2.2 million the previous year. For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, revenues were down to $69.6 million from $84.1 million, with a net loss of $12.4 million compared to $1.6 million in 2023.

Looking forward, Harvard Bioscience anticipates revenue improvements in Q4 2024, projecting between $23 to $26 million, with gross margins expected between 59% and 60%. The company remains optimistic about its financial stability, expecting its cash flow and capital resources to support operations over the next 12 months.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.