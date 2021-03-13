Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 51% over the past week following Harvard Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBIO) latest full-year results. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$102m. Statutory losses by contrast were 7.1% larger than predictions at US$0.20 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:HBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Harvard Bioscience are now predicting revenues of US$111.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 9.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Harvard Bioscience is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.033 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$106.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.01 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Harvard Bioscience 39% to US$8.33on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Harvard Bioscience, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Harvard Bioscience's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.5% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.1% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 8.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Harvard Bioscience is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Harvard Bioscience's earnings potential next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Harvard Bioscience going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Harvard Bioscience .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.