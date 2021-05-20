Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Harvard Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBIO) future prospects. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. The US$286m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$7.8m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.0m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Harvard Bioscience's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the American Life Sciences analysts is that Harvard Bioscience is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$3.1m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 39% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Harvard Bioscience's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Harvard Bioscience is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Harvard Bioscience's case is 56%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

