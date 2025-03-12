Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Harvard Bioscience reported Q4 2024 revenues of $24.6 million, down from $28.2 million in 2023, with a net income of $18,000.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, indicating a decline in revenues due to a challenging market environment and reduced spending by academic customers. For Q4, revenues fell to $24.6 million from $28.2 million year-over-year, with net income of $18,000 compared to a loss of $1.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $3.0 million, down from $3.6 million in 2023. For the full year, revenues decreased to $94.1 million from $112.3 million, resulting in a larger net loss of $12.4 million versus $3.4 million the prior year. The company remains optimistic about new product interest but is focused on cost management amidst market uncertainty, projecting Q1 2025 revenues of $19 million to $21 million.

Despite a decline in overall revenues, the company reported a net income of $18 thousand in Q4 2024, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $(1.8) million in the same quarter of 2023.

The company highlighted strong interest in new products, including the SoHo™ telemetry systems and MeshMEA™ organoid systems, indicating potential for future revenue growth.

Cost management strategies implemented throughout the year contributed to lower manufacturing and operating expenses, demonstrating effective financial management in a challenging market.

The adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively stable at 12.2% for Q4 2024, compared to 13.0% in Q4 2023, reflecting operational efficiency despite revenue challenges.

Significant year-over-year revenue decline, from $112.3 million in 2023 to $94.1 million in 2024, indicating challenges in market demand and customer spending.

Increased net loss for the year, reported at $(12.4) million compared to a smaller loss of $(3.4) million in the prior year, raising concerns about financial health and operational performance.

Decrease in cash provided by operations to $1.4 million in 2024 from $14.0 million in 2023, suggesting worsening cash flow management.

What are Harvard Bioscience's Q4 2024 financial results?

Harvard Bioscience reported Q4 2024 revenues of $24.6 million, a decrease from $28.2 million in Q4 2023.

How did Harvard Bioscience perform in the full year 2024?

The company achieved revenues of $94.1 million for the year, down from $112.3 million in 2023, with a net loss of $12.4 million.

What caused the drop in revenues for the company?

Declines in revenues were attributed to challenging market conditions and reduced spending from CROs, distributors, and academic institutions.

What guidance has the company provided for Q1 2025?

Harvard Bioscience expects Q1 2025 revenues to be between $19 million and $21 million, with a gross margin of 56% to 58%.

What new products is Harvard Bioscience promoting?

The company is seeing strong interest in its new SoHo™ telemetry systems and MeshMEA™ organoid systems from major academic institutions.

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $HBIO stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said, “Our fourth quarter saw sequential strengthening in pre-clinical revenues across all regions, while our cellular and molecular technology (CMT) revenues were down slightly from the third quarter, primarily due to reduced purchasing by US academic customers. As expected, our fourth quarter revenues were down compared to the fourth quarter of last year as we navigated a challenging market environment.





Green continued, “We are encouraged by the strong market reception of our new products by prominent academic institutions, contract research organizations and biopharma customers. In particular, we are seeing strong interest in our new SoHo™ telemetry systems and emerging growth of our breakthrough MeshMEA™ organoid systems. Finally, in the current market uncertainty, we remain focused on managing costs to improve our operating and financial performance.”







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Results







For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported revenues of $24.6 million compared to $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 57.1%, compared to 58.0% in 2023, with the year-over-year decrease due to lower absorption of fixed manufacturing costs and the impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by more favorable product mix and the impact of cost containment actions.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18 thousand compared to a loss of $(1.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Cash provided by operations was $1.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.3 million in the same period in 2023.







Results for Year





Ended





December 31,





2024







For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were $94.1 million compared to $112.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenues declined as a result of a challengingglobal marketand reduced spending by CROs, distributors and academic research institutions. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 58.2%, compared to gross margin of 58.9% in the prior year.





Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was ($12.4) million compared to net loss of $(3.4) million for the year ended 2023, primarily due to the impact of lower revenues, which was partially offset by lower manufacturing and operating expenses due to cost reduction actions taken throughout the year. The Company’s net loss for 2024 includes a loss on equity securities of ($1.6) million compared to $(0.6) million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $7.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million for the year ended 2023. Cash provided by operations was $1.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $14.0 million in the year ended in 2023.





This press release includes certain financial information presented on an adjusted, or non-GAAP, basis. For additional information on the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.







Q1 2025 Guidance







Given the prevailing uncertainty in NIH funding and academic research purchasing, along with normal seasonality, the Company expects Q1 2025 revenues of $19 million to $21 million and gross margin in the 56% to 58% range.







Webcast and Conference Call Details







Use





of





Non-GAAP





Financial





Information







In this press release we have included non-GAAP financial information, including one or more of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share, and net debt. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of our business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations of the business. Items excluded include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, other operating expenses, loss on equity securities, income taxes, and the tax impact of reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company’s operating performance.





Non-GAAP historical financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which is included below in this press release.





With respect to non-GAAP forward-looking measures, we provide an outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin. Many of the items that we exclude from this forward-looking measure calculation may not be subject to the control of or may not be reliably predicted by management. These items could cause our non-GAAP forward looking measures to vary materially from measures reported under GAAP.





The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.







About





Harvard





Bioscience







Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, drug and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.





For more information, please visit our website at



www.harvardbioscience.com



.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” “believe” and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, the strength of the Company’s market position, business model and anticipated macroeconomic conditions, and matters relating to our ability to continue as a going concern, fund our operations, or refinance our outstanding indebtedness. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements include those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.







Investor Inquiries:







Jennifer Cote





Chief Financial Officer





(508) 893-3120





investors@harvardbioscience.com











HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except per share data)













































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023









2024

















2023







































































Revenues





$





24,556













$





28,153













$





94,135













$





112,250













Cost of revenues









10,545

















11,828

















39,369

















46,179

















Gross profit









14,011

















16,325

















54,766

















66,071





































































Sales and marketing expenses









5,395

















6,171

















22,212

















24,060













General and administrative expenses









4,803

















5,263

















21,493

















22,757













Research and development expenses









2,328

















3,150

















10,406

















11,764













Amortization of intangible assets









1,257

















1,387

















5,255

















5,525













Other operating expenses









217

















71

















1,611

















71













Total operating expenses









14,000

















16,043

















60,977

















64,177





































































Operating income (loss)









11

















282

















(6,211





)













1,894





































































Other income (expense):





















































Interest expense









(853





)













(794





)













(3,209





)













(3,591





)









Loss on equity securities









-

















(259





)













(1,593





)













(632





)









Other income (expense), net









1,432

















(332





)













(652





)













(227





)









Total other income (expense)









579

















(1,385





)













(5,454





)













(4,450





)

































































Income (loss) before income taxes









590

















(1,103





)













(11,665





)













(2,556





)









Income tax expense









572

















715

















740

















859













Net income (loss)





$





18













$





(1,818





)









$





(12,405





)









$





(3,415





)

































































Earnings (loss) per share:

























































Basic earnings (loss) per share





$





0.00













$





(0.04





)









$





(0.28





)









$





(0.08





)





































































Diluted earnings (loss) per share





$





0.00













$





(0.04





)









$





(0.28





)









$





(0.08





)

































































Weighted-average common shares:

























































Basic









43,659

















42,710

















43,538

















42,420









































































Diluted









44,454

















42,710

















43,538

















42,420



















































































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(in thousands)

















































December 31,





















2024













2023















Assets

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





4,108









$





4,283













Accounts receivable, net









14,866













16,099













Inventories









23,245













24,716













Other current assets









2,898













3,940













Total current assets









45,117













49,038













Property, plant and equipment









5,106













3,981













Goodwill and other intangibles









67,456













73,101













Other long-term assets









8,965













11,246













Total assets





$





126,644









$





137,366













































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current portion, long-term debt





$





36,956









$





5,859













Other current liabilities









18,002













20,683













Total current liabilities









54,958













26,542













Long-term debt, net









-













30,704













Other long-term liabilities









8,346













7,046













Stockholders’ equity









63,340













73,074













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





126,644









$





137,366



























































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(in thousands)





































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023











Cash flows from operating activities:





















































Net income (loss)





$





18













$





(1,818





)









$





(12,405





)









$





(3,415





)









Adjustments to operating cash flows









2,300

















3,732

















13,780

















12,843













Changes in operating assets and liabilities









(593





)













2,389

















65

















4,600













Net cash provided by operating activities









1,725

















4,303

















1,440

















14,028

































































Cash flows from investing activities:





















































Additions to property, plant and equipment









(301





)













(830





)













(2,644





)













(1,788





)









Acquisition of intangible assets









(165





)













(231





)













(619





)













(523





)









Proceeds from sale of product line









-

















-

















-

















512













Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities









-

















-

















1,919

















-













Net cash used in investing activities









(466





)













(1,061





)













(1,344





)













(1,799





)





























































Cash flows from financing activities:





















































Borrowing from revolving line of credit









-

















1,000

















8,800

















4,500













Repayment of revolving line of credit









-

















(2,500





)













(2,550





)













(10,950





)









Repayment of term debt









(1,000





)













(750





)













(6,023





)













(4,091





)









Payment of debt issuance costs









-

















-

















(161





)













-













Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and purchases









161

















206

















380

















930













Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards









(518





)













(2,072





)













(577





)













(2,523





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(1,357





)













(4,116





)













(131





)













(12,134





)





























































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(363





)













(183





)













(140





)













(320





)









Decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(461





)













(1,057





)













(175





)













(225





)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period









4,569

















5,340

















4,283

















4,508













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period





$





4,108













$





4,283













$





4,108













$





4,283















































































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)













(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)









































































Three Months Ended





















Year Ended

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

























































































































GAAP operating income (loss)









$









11

















$









282

























$









(6,211









)













$









1,894























Stock-based compensation









961

















1,382

























4,340

















5,000





















Acquired asset amortization









1,257

















1,387

























5,255

















5,525





















Other operating expenses (1)









217

















71

























1,611

















71





















Other adjustments









42

















136

























299

















585



















Adjusted operating income









$









2,488

















$









3,258

























$









5,294

















$









13,075







































































Operating margin









0.0





%













1.0





%





















(6.6





%)













1.7





%













Adjusted operating margin









10.1





%













11.6





%





















5.6





%













11.7





%



































































GAAP net income (loss) (2)









$









18

















$









(1,818









)





















$









(12,405









)













$









(3,415









)



















Stock-based compensation









961

















1,382

























4,340

















5,000





















Acquired asset amortization









1,257

















1,387

























5,255

















5,525





















Other operating expenses (1)









217

















71

























1,611

















71





















Other adjustments









42

















136

























299

















182





















Loss on equity securities









-

















258

























1,593

















632





















Income taxes









191

















315

























568

















(1,604





)















Adjusted net income













2,686





















1,731





























1,261





















6,391























Depreciation & amortization









503

















393

























1,902

















1,476





















Interest and other expense, net (2)









(579





)













1,126

























3,861

















4,221





















Adjusted income taxes (3)









381

















400

























172

















2,463



















Adjusted EBITDA









$









2,991

















$









3,650

























$









7,196

















$









14,551



















Adjusted EBITDA margin









12.2





%













13.0





%





















7.6





%













13.0





%



































































Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)









$









0.00

















$









(0.04









)





















$









(0.28









)













$









(0.08









)





































































Diluted adjusted earnings per share









$









0.06

















$









0.04

























$









0.03

















$









0.14



















Weighted-average common shares:





















































Diluted GAAP









43,659

















42,710

























43,538

















42,420









































































Diluted Adjusted









44,454

















44,819

























44,391

















44,361











































































































































December 31,













































2024





























2023

































Debt, including unamortized deferred financing costs

















$









36,956

























$









36,563































Unamortized deferred financing costs

















394

























560





























Cash and cash equivalents

















(4,108





)





















(4,283





)



























Net debt

















$









33,242

























$









32,840





















































































(1) Other operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 includes $0.2 million of restructuring-related charges. Other operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 includes a $0.5 million commission fee paid in connection with the receipt of employee retention credits, a loss of $0.3 million related to an unclaimed property audit, and $0.8 million of restructuring-related charges.





















(2) GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes the correction of an immaterial error associated with recording a loss on pension settlement in the unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The correction overstates GAAP net income by $0.9 million, income taxes by $0.3 million, and interest and other expense, net by $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. There is no impact on GAAP operating income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA or diluted adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. There is also no impact to the information presented above for the year ended December 31, 2024.





















(3) Adjusted income taxes includes the tax effect of adjusting for the reconciling items using the tax rates in the jurisdictions in which the reconciling items arise.

































































