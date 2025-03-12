News & Insights

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

March 12, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Harvard Bioscience reported Q4 2024 revenues of $24.6 million, down from $28.2 million in 2023, with a net income of $18,000.

Quiver AI Summary

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, indicating a decline in revenues due to a challenging market environment and reduced spending by academic customers. For Q4, revenues fell to $24.6 million from $28.2 million year-over-year, with net income of $18,000 compared to a loss of $1.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $3.0 million, down from $3.6 million in 2023. For the full year, revenues decreased to $94.1 million from $112.3 million, resulting in a larger net loss of $12.4 million versus $3.4 million the prior year. The company remains optimistic about new product interest but is focused on cost management amidst market uncertainty, projecting Q1 2025 revenues of $19 million to $21 million.

Potential Positives

  • Despite a decline in overall revenues, the company reported a net income of $18 thousand in Q4 2024, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $(1.8) million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • The company highlighted strong interest in new products, including the SoHo™ telemetry systems and MeshMEA™ organoid systems, indicating potential for future revenue growth.
  • Cost management strategies implemented throughout the year contributed to lower manufacturing and operating expenses, demonstrating effective financial management in a challenging market.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively stable at 12.2% for Q4 2024, compared to 13.0% in Q4 2023, reflecting operational efficiency despite revenue challenges.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant year-over-year revenue decline, from $112.3 million in 2023 to $94.1 million in 2024, indicating challenges in market demand and customer spending.
  • Increased net loss for the year, reported at $(12.4) million compared to a smaller loss of $(3.4) million in the prior year, raising concerns about financial health and operational performance.
  • Decrease in cash provided by operations to $1.4 million in 2024 from $14.0 million in 2023, suggesting worsening cash flow management.

FAQ

What are Harvard Bioscience's Q4 2024 financial results?

Harvard Bioscience reported Q4 2024 revenues of $24.6 million, a decrease from $28.2 million in Q4 2023.

How did Harvard Bioscience perform in the full year 2024?

The company achieved revenues of $94.1 million for the year, down from $112.3 million in 2023, with a net loss of $12.4 million.

What caused the drop in revenues for the company?

Declines in revenues were attributed to challenging market conditions and reduced spending from CROs, distributors, and academic institutions.

What guidance has the company provided for Q1 2025?

Harvard Bioscience expects Q1 2025 revenues to be between $19 million and $21 million, with a gross margin of 56% to 58%.

What new products is Harvard Bioscience promoting?

The company is seeing strong interest in its new SoHo™ telemetry systems and MeshMEA™ organoid systems from major academic institutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $HBIO stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOLLISTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said, “Our fourth quarter saw sequential strengthening in pre-clinical revenues across all regions, while our cellular and molecular technology (CMT) revenues were down slightly from the third quarter, primarily due to reduced purchasing by US academic customers. As expected, our fourth quarter revenues were down compared to the fourth quarter of last year as we navigated a challenging market environment.



Green continued, “We are encouraged by the strong market reception of our new products by prominent academic institutions, contract research organizations and biopharma customers. In particular, we are seeing strong interest in our new SoHo™ telemetry systems and emerging growth of our breakthrough MeshMEA™ organoid systems. Finally, in the current market uncertainty, we remain focused on managing costs to improve our operating and financial performance.”




Fourth


Quarter


2024


Results



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported revenues of $24.6 million compared to $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 57.1%, compared to 58.0% in 2023, with the year-over-year decrease due to lower absorption of fixed manufacturing costs and the impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by more favorable product mix and the impact of cost containment actions.



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18 thousand compared to a loss of $(1.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.   Cash provided by operations was $1.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.3 million in the same period in 2023.




Results for Year


Ended


December 31,


2024



For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were $94.1 million compared to $112.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenues declined as a result of a challengingglobal marketand reduced spending by CROs, distributors and academic research institutions. Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 58.2%, compared to gross margin of 58.9% in the prior year.



Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was ($12.4) million compared to net loss of $(3.4) million for the year ended 2023, primarily due to the impact of lower revenues, which was partially offset by lower manufacturing and operating expenses due to cost reduction actions taken throughout the year. The Company’s net loss for 2024 includes a loss on equity securities of ($1.6) million compared to $(0.6) million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $7.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million for the year ended 2023. Cash provided by operations was $1.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $14.0 million in the year ended in 2023.



This press release includes certain financial information presented on an adjusted, or non-GAAP, basis. For additional information on the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.




Q1 2025 Guidance



Given the prevailing uncertainty in NIH funding and academic research purchasing, along with normal seasonality, the Company expects Q1 2025 revenues of $19 million to $21 million and gross margin in the 56% to 58% range.




Webcast and Conference Call Details



In conjunction with this announcement, Harvard Bioscience will be hosting a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.



Analysts who would like to join the call and ask a question must register

here

. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.



Participants who would like to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website

here.




Use


of


Non-GAAP


Financial


Information



In this press release we have included non-GAAP financial information, including one or more of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share, and net debt. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of our business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations of the business. Items excluded include stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, other operating expenses, loss on equity securities, income taxes, and the tax impact of reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company’s operating performance.



Non-GAAP historical financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which is included below in this press release.



With respect to non-GAAP forward-looking measures, we provide an outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin. Many of the items that we exclude from this forward-looking measure calculation may not be subject to the control of or may not be reliably predicted by management. These items could cause our non-GAAP forward looking measures to vary materially from measures reported under GAAP.



The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.




About


Harvard


Bioscience



Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, drug and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.



For more information, please visit our website at

www.harvardbioscience.com

.




Forward-Looking


Statements



This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” “believe” and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, the strength of the Company’s market position, business model and anticipated macroeconomic conditions, and matters relating to our ability to continue as a going concern, fund our operations, or refinance our outstanding indebtedness. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements include those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.




Investor Inquiries:



Jennifer Cote


Chief Financial Officer


(508) 893-3120


investors@harvardbioscience.com

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023

2024



2023














Revenues
$
24,556


$
28,153


$
94,135


$
112,250

Cost of revenues

10,545



11,828



39,369



46,179


Gross profit

14,011



16,325



54,766



66,071














Sales and marketing expenses

5,395



6,171



22,212



24,060

General and administrative expenses

4,803



5,263



21,493



22,757

Research and development expenses

2,328



3,150



10,406



11,764

Amortization of intangible assets

1,257



1,387



5,255



5,525

Other operating expenses

217



71



1,611



71

Total operating expenses

14,000



16,043



60,977



64,177














Operating income (loss)

11



282



(6,211
)


1,894














Other income (expense):











Interest expense

(853
)


(794
)


(3,209
)


(3,591
)

Loss on equity securities

-



(259
)


(1,593
)


(632
)

Other income (expense), net

1,432



(332
)


(652
)


(227
)

Total other income (expense)

579



(1,385
)


(5,454
)


(4,450
)














Income (loss) before income taxes

590



(1,103
)


(11,665
)


(2,556
)

Income tax expense

572



715



740



859

Net income (loss)
$
18


$
(1,818
)

$
(12,405
)

$
(3,415
)














Earnings (loss) per share:












Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.00


$
(0.04
)

$
(0.28
)

$
(0.08
)















Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.00


$
(0.04
)

$
(0.28
)

$
(0.08
)














Weighted-average common shares:












Basic

43,659



42,710



43,538



42,420















Diluted

44,454



42,710



43,538



42,420







































































































































































































































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands)










December 31,



2024


2023

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,108

$
4,283

Accounts receivable, net

14,866


16,099

Inventories

23,245


24,716

Other current assets

2,898


3,940

Total current assets

45,117


49,038

Property, plant and equipment

5,106


3,981

Goodwill and other intangibles

67,456


73,101

Other long-term assets

8,965


11,246

Total assets
$
126,644

$
137,366








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current portion, long-term debt
$
36,956

$
5,859

Other current liabilities

18,002


20,683

Total current liabilities

54,958


26,542

Long-term debt, net

-


30,704

Other long-term liabilities

8,346


7,046

Stockholders’ equity

63,340


73,074

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
126,644

$
137,366




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(in thousands)















Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)
$
18


$
(1,818
)

$
(12,405
)

$
(3,415
)

Adjustments to operating cash flows

2,300



3,732



13,780



12,843

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(593
)


2,389



65



4,600

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,725



4,303



1,440



14,028













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment

(301
)


(830
)


(2,644
)


(1,788
)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(165
)


(231
)


(619
)


(523
)

Proceeds from sale of product line

-



-



-



512

Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities

-



-



1,919



-

Net cash used in investing activities

(466
)


(1,061
)


(1,344
)


(1,799
)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowing from revolving line of credit

-



1,000



8,800



4,500

Repayment of revolving line of credit

-



(2,500
)


(2,550
)


(10,950
)

Repayment of term debt

(1,000
)


(750
)


(6,023
)


(4,091
)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-



-



(161
)


-

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and purchases

161



206



380



930

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(518
)


(2,072
)


(577
)


(2,523
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,357
)


(4,116
)


(131
)


(12,134
)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(363
)


(183
)


(140
)


(320
)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(461
)


(1,057
)


(175
)


(225
)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

4,569



5,340



4,283



4,508

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
4,108


$
4,283


$
4,108


$
4,283

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)


(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
















Three Months Ended




Year Ended




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


























GAAP operating income (loss)

$

11



$

282





$

(6,211

)


$

1,894



Stock-based compensation

961



1,382





4,340



5,000



Acquired asset amortization

1,257



1,387





5,255



5,525



Other operating expenses (1)

217



71





1,611



71



Other adjustments

42



136





299



585



Adjusted operating income

$

2,488



$

3,258





$

5,294



$

13,075














Operating margin

0.0
%


1.0
%




(6.6
%)


1.7
%

Adjusted operating margin

10.1
%


11.6
%




5.6
%


11.7
%














GAAP net income (loss) (2)

$

18



$

(1,818

)




$

(12,405

)


$

(3,415

)


Stock-based compensation

961



1,382





4,340



5,000



Acquired asset amortization

1,257



1,387





5,255



5,525



Other operating expenses (1)

217



71





1,611



71



Other adjustments

42



136





299



182



Loss on equity securities

-



258





1,593



632



Income taxes

191



315





568



(1,604
)


Adjusted net income


2,686




1,731






1,261




6,391



Depreciation & amortization

503



393





1,902



1,476



Interest and other expense, net (2)

(579
)


1,126





3,861



4,221



Adjusted income taxes (3)

381



400





172



2,463



Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,991



$

3,650





$

7,196



$

14,551


Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.2
%


13.0
%




7.6
%


13.0
%














Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

0.00



$

(0.04

)




$

(0.28

)


$

(0.08

)














Diluted adjusted earnings per share

$

0.06



$

0.04





$

0.03



$

0.14


Weighted-average common shares:











Diluted GAAP

43,659



42,710





43,538



42,420















Diluted Adjusted

44,454



44,819





44,391



44,361































December 31,









2024






2023






Debt, including unamortized deferred financing costs



$

36,956





$

36,563





Unamortized deferred financing costs



394





560





Cash and cash equivalents



(4,108
)




(4,283
)





Net debt



$

33,242





$

32,840


















(1) Other operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 includes $0.2 million of restructuring-related charges. Other operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 includes a $0.5 million commission fee paid in connection with the receipt of employee retention credits, a loss of $0.3 million related to an unclaimed property audit, and $0.8 million of restructuring-related charges.



(2) GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes the correction of an immaterial error associated with recording a loss on pension settlement in the unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The correction overstates GAAP net income by $0.9 million, income taxes by $0.3 million, and interest and other expense, net by $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. There is no impact on GAAP operating income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA or diluted adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. There is also no impact to the information presented above for the year ended December 31, 2024.



(3) Adjusted income taxes includes the tax effect of adjusting for the reconciling items using the tax rates in the jurisdictions in which the reconciling items arise.

















This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

Stocks mentioned

HBIO

