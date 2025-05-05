Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

Harvard Bioscience will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Full Release



HOLLISTON, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) will announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on May 12, 2025, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question must register



here



. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.





Participants who would like to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website



here



.





Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings release and a related slide presentation, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Harvard Bioscience’s website.







About Harvard Bioscience







Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.





For more information, please visit our website at



www.harvardbioscience.com



.







Company Contact:







Jennifer Cote





Chief Financial Officer





(508) 893-3120





investors@harvardbioscience.com



