HARVARD BIOSCIENCE Earnings Results: $HBIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARVARD BIOSCIENCE ($HBIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $24,560,000, missing estimates of $24,633,000 by $-73,000.
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of HARVARD BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 272 CAPITAL LP added 758,685 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,600,825
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 513,664 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,083,831
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 298,300 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,413
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 248,251 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $523,809
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 207,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $557,706
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 184,423 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,132
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P removed 139,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $375,292
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,503,892 of award payments to $HBIO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROCUREMENT AND IMPLANTATION OF L11 AND L03 TELEMETRY DEVICES INTO NON-HUMAN PRIMATES.: $235,556
- DSI WIRELESS TELEMETRY MOUSE IMPLANTS: $145,262
- DSI PONEMAH SOFTWARE, TESTING AND INSTALLATION: $132,787
- FERRETS WITH PRE IMPLANTED TELEMETRY DEVICES: $125,885
- FERRETS WITH PRE IMPLANTED TELEMETRY DEVICES: $103,721
