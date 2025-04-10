Harvard Bioscience CFO Jennifer Cote Resigns; Names Mark Frost Interim CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) announced the resignation of Jennifer Cote, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Cotes resignation will be effective upon the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is expected to be filed on or before May 12, 2025.

In addition, the company announced that it appointed Mark Frost as its Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective upon Cotes resignation.

Frost has over 30 years of financial and executive-level management experience from both private and public companies. He has served as a consultant to the Company since January 2025. Frost previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Fathom. Prior to joining Fathom, Frost was Chief Financial Officer for Argon Medical Devices, a medical devices company planning to go public in Hong Kong.

Prior to Argon, Frost also served as the Chief Financial Officer for three public Healthcare companies including Analogic, AngioDynamics and AMRI. Frost began his career with General Electric, where he held a variety of finance roles over the course of fourteen years.

