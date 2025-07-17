Harvard Bioscience Appoints John Duke As Chief Executive Officer; Ups Q2 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO), a maker of life sciences equipment to support research and drug discovery, said on Thursday that it has appointed John Duke as Chief Executive Officer to succeed retiring Jim Green with effect from July 28.

With this succession plan, Green will retire from his President, CEO, and Chairman roles at Harvard Bioscience.

Duke is a member of the Board of Harvard Bioscience and CEO of Plastic Molding Technology, a supplier of plastic components. Earlier, Duke had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Lyten, Inc., a maker of advanced materials.

In addition, the company has revised up its second-quarter revenue guidance to $20.4 million from its earlier outlook of $18 million to $20 million.

Further, Harvard Bioscience has reiterated its previously announced second-quarter gross margin guidance of 55% to 57%.

The company intends to release its second-quarter earnings report on August 11.

