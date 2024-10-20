Hartshead Resources NL Schedules Annual General Meeting

Hartshead Resources NL (AU:HHR) has released an update.

Hartshead Resources NL has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 20, 2024, at West Perth, aimed at discussing key resolutions and voting by poll. Shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, with additional details provided in the explanatory memorandum and proxy form. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to weigh in on the company’s strategic direction and governance.

