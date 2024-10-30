News & Insights

Hartshead Resources Expands UK Gas Portfolio with New Licenses

October 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Hartshead Resources NL (AU:HHR) has released an update.

Hartshead Resources NL is strengthening its position in the UK gas market with the successful acquisition of ten blocks in the 33rd Licensing Round, significantly increasing its gas reserves and resources. The company maintains a robust financial standing with over $20 million in cash and is exploring innovative funding strategies to enhance its infrastructure for gas production and transport. As Hartshead progresses with its Anning and Somerville Gas Fields development, it continues to engage with stakeholders to ensure a favorable regulatory environment.

