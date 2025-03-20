Hartford Total Return Bond Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HTRB

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (Symbol: HTRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.01, changing hands as high as $34.08 per share. Hartford Total Return Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTRB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.67 per share, with $35.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.02.

