Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond (HTAB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (Symbol: HTAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.11, changing hands as low as $19.07 per share. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTAB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.365 per share, with $19.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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