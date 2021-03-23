Markets
HIG

Hartford Rejects Chubb Limited's Acquisition Proposal - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Hartford said its board of directors has unanimously rejected Chubb Limited's unsolicited proposal to acquire the company. The Board determined that entering into discussions regarding a strategic transaction would not be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

The board of Hartford reaffirmed its commitment in the continued execution of the company's strategic business plan.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular