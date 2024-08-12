Is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) made its debut on 02/25/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

RODM is managed by Hartfordfunds, and this fund has amassed over $1.08 billion, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. RODM, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index.

The Hartford Risk-Optimized Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) Index seeks to de-concentrate country, currency, and individual company risks in developed market economies (ex US).

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for RODM are 0.29%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

RODM's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 4.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

When you look at individual holdings, Centrica Plc Common Stock Gbp.061728 (CNA) accounts for about 1.04% of the fund's total assets, followed by Novartis Ag Reg Common Stock Chf.49 (NOVN) and Sanofi Common Stock Eur2.0 (SAN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 9.92% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 4.61% and was up about 9.97% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 08/12/2024), respectively. RODM has traded between $24.40 and $28.85 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.81 and standard deviation of 14.07% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 348 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $71.92 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $131.71 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

