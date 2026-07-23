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Hartford Insurance Q2 Profit Rises

July 23, 2026 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, driven by premium growth and stronger investment income. The company also announced a new $4.2 billion share repurchase authorization.

Net income for the quarter increased to $1.29 billion or $4.68 per share from $990 million or $3.44 per share a year earlier. Core earnings edged to $945 million or $3.42 per share from $932 million or $3.24 per share.

Property & Casualty written premiums grew 3%, led by 5% growth in Business Insurance premiums, while Employee Benefits fully insured ongoing premiums also increased 5%.

Net investment income rose 22% to $800 million, supported by higher income from limited partnerships and a larger invested asset base.

The board approved a new $4.2 billion share repurchase program, effective August 1, 2026, through the end of 2028, representing a 27% increase from the previous authorization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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