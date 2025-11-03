Hartford Insurance Group's Preferred Stock, Series G Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.50% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, HIG.PRG was trading at a 0.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.10% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :
In Monday trading, Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are trading flat.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
CAI YTD Return
MGIC Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.