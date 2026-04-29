Hartford Insurance Group's Preferred Stock, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/1/26, Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of HIG.PRG's recent share price of $25.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of HIG.PRG to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when HIG.PRG shares open for trading on 5/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.98%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG.PRG shares, versus HIG:

Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG) makes up 22.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HIG).

In Wednesday trading, Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are off about 1.4%.

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