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HIG.PRG

Hartford Insurance Group's Preferred Stock, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

April 29, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/1/26, Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of HIG.PRG's recent share price of $25.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of HIG.PRG to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when HIG.PRG shares open for trading on 5/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.98%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG.PRG shares, versus HIG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :

HIG.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG) makes up 22.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HIG).

In Wednesday trading, Hartford Insurance Group Inc's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are off about 1.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 FSFR Price Target
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> FSFR Price Target-> ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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