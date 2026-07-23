The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) reported $5.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $3.42 for the same period compares to $3.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Business Insurance- Underlying combined ratio : 89.3% compared to the 88.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 89.3% compared to the 88.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Personal Insurance - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 63.8% compared to the 70.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 63.8% compared to the 70.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Personal Insurance - Underlying combined ratio : 86.3% versus 87.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 86.3% versus 87.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Personal Insurance - Combined ratio : 90.1% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 90.1% compared to the 96.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Earned Premium- Personal Insurance : $905 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $914.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $905 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $914.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Revenue- Property & Casualty- Net investment income : $645 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $585.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

: $645 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $585.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%. Employee Benefits- Total revenues : $1.91 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $1.91 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Employee Benefits- Net investment income : $137 million compared to the $134.52 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

: $137 million compared to the $134.52 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year. Employee Benefits- Premiums and other considerations : $1.77 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Business Insurance- Fee income : $12 million compared to the $11.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $12 million compared to the $11.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Business Insurance- Earned premiums : $3.66 billion compared to the $3.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $3.66 billion compared to the $3.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Revenue- Fee income- Personal Insurance: $7 million versus $8.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

Here is how The Hartford Insurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for The Hartford Insurance Group here>>>

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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