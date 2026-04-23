The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) reported revenue of $5.09 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.09, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29, the EPS surprise was -6.2%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Business Insurance- Underlying combined ratio : 89.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 88.6%.

: 89.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 88.6%. Personal Insurance - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 60.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.7%.

: 60.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.7%. Personal Insurance - Underlying combined ratio : 85% compared to the 89.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 85% compared to the 89.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Personal Insurance - Combined ratio : 87.7% versus 94.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 87.7% versus 94.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Earned Premium- Personal Insurance : $907 million versus $931.92 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $907 million versus $931.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Property & Casualty- Net investment income : $587 million compared to the $587.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

: $587 million compared to the $587.89 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Employee Benefits- Total revenues : $1.84 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Employee Benefits- Net investment income : $131 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $139.88 million.

: $131 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $139.88 million. Employee Benefits- Premiums and other considerations : $1.72 billion versus $1.7 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.72 billion versus $1.7 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Business Insurance- Fee income : $12 million compared to the $11.47 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $12 million compared to the $11.47 million average estimate based on six analysts. Business Insurance- Earned premiums : $3.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.63 billion.

: $3.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.63 billion. Revenue- Fee income- Personal Insurance: $8 million compared to the $8.17 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Here is how The Hartford Insurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for The Hartford Insurance Group here>>>

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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