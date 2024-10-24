The Hartford (HIG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

The Hartford (HIG) reported $4.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $2.53 for the same period compares to $2.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 61% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.4%.

: 61% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.4%. Commercial line - Expense ratio : 30.9% versus 30.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 30.9% versus 30.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio : 88.6% compared to the 87.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 88.6% compared to the 87.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Commercial line - Combined ratio : 92.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 91.6%.

: 92.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 91.6%. Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income : $518 million compared to the $488.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

: $518 million compared to the $488.60 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Earned Premium- Commercial Line : $3.25 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $3.25 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Earned Premium- Personal Lines : $885 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $871.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

: $885 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $871.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%. Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits : $119 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $117.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $119 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $117.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Fee income- Personal Lines : $8 million versus $8.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $8 million versus $8.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Fee income- Commercial Line : $11 million versus $11.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $11 million versus $11.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits : $1.60 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium: $4.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

Shares of The Hartford have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

