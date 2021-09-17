Hartford Financial's (HIG) Unit Launches Commodity-Focused ETF

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s HIG subsidiary Hartford Funds recently launched the first commodity-focused exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM). It will be sub-advised by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Ltd.



Hartford Funds, a leading asset manager, is part of Hartford Financial and provides mutual funds, ETFs and college savings plans.



HCOM seeks long-term return by investing in an array of commodity-related instruments. Apart from a range of energy, metals and crop futures and swaps, HCOM might invest in structured notes, debt securities, convertible securities and foreign currency.



HCOM ETF allows access to alternative asset classes for clients, which is suitable for the current market environment.



This new launch reflects the company’s commitment to provide diverse, long-term investing opportunities. The move also comes at an opportune time as prices are high in the market. With the economy gradually recovering from pandemic-induced slump, the demand for products has been rising, thus leading to high prices.



As of Jun 30, 2021, Hartford Funds’ investment advisory business had approximately $153.8 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management. In the second quarter, Hartford Funds reported operating revenues of $298 million, up 26.3% year over year. Core earnings of the segment surged 55% year over year to $51 million, courtesy of growth in daily average Hartford Funds assets under management (AUM).



The subsidiary’s initiatives are expected to drive the parent company’s revenues.



