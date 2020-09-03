Hartford Financial Services Group's Preferred Stock, Series G Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $27.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HIG.PRG was trading at a 10.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.35% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG.PRG shares, versus HIG:

Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Thursday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are down about 1.2%.

