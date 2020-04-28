Hartford Financial Services Group Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/30/20, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 5/15/20. As a percentage of HIG.PRG's recent share price of $26.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of HIG.PRG to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when HIG.PRG shares open for trading on 4/30/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.63%, which compares to an average yield of 5.71% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG.PRG shares, versus HIG:

Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :

In Tuesday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are up about 4.3%.

