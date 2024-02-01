Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $766 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $935 million or $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $6.40 billion from $6.02 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $766 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q4): $6.40 Bln vs. $6.02 Bln last year.

