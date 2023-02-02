Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $584 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $724 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $746 million or $2.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.02 billion from $5.82 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $584 Mln. vs. $724 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $6.02 Bln vs. $5.82 Bln last year.

