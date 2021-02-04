Markets
HIG

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $532 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $543 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $636 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $636 Mln. vs. $522 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More