Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $543 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $522 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32

