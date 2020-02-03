Markets
HIG

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $543 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $522 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $522 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular