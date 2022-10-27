Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $333 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $5.58 billion from $5.69 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $333 Mln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $5.58 Bln vs. $5.69 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.