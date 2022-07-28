Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $437M, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $900M, or $2.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $714M or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $5.37 billion from $5.59 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $437M. vs. $900M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $5.37 Bln vs. $5.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.