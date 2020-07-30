Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $463 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $5.07 billion from $5.09 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $438 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $5.07 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.

