Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $748 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $530 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $709 million or $2.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $6.42 billion from $5.91 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $748 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.47 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.42 Bln vs. $5.91 Bln last year.

