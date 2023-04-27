Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $530 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.91 billion from $5.39 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $530 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.39 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.