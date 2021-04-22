Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $244 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $5.29 billion from $4.95 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $203 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.29 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year.

