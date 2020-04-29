Markets
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $268 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $4.96 billion from $4.94 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $485 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q1): $4.96 Bln vs. $4.94 Bln last year.

