Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.25, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIG was $69.25, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.17 and a 57.64% increase over the 52 week low of $43.93.

HIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). HIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.01. Zacks Investment Research reports HIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.59%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hig Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HIG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 4.89% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of HIG at 4.3%.

